The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a tribute to the late Desmond Tutu.

The Archbishop and human rights advocate, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died at the age of 90 on Sunday 26 December.

Following his death, Meghan and Harry shared a statement explaining what the civil rights icon meant to them.

“Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world,” the message begins.

The couple went on to reference the moment when they introduced the Archbishop to their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.”

The meeting took place when Archie was four months old during an official royal tour to South Africa.

The Sussex family met the Archbishop and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, at The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town.

Meghan held Archie outside the centre as she and Prince Harry greeted the Archbishop and Thandeka, before the group headed indoors.

“It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – ‘Arch and The Arch’ he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence,” the couple’s statement added. “He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all.”

The statement follows one made by the Queen on behalf of the royal family.

In a message of condolence, the Queen said the whole royal family was “deeply saddened” by the news.

The message, which was shared on social media, said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.

“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour. Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth where he was held in such high affection and esteem.”