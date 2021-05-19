Harry and Meghan’s children could work in Hollywood or become US president

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children could go grow up to take a career in politics, according to royal experts.

As the couple celebrate their third wedding anniversary today, a new Channel 4 documentary hopes to give some insight into the arrival of their second child, a baby girl who is due this summer.

In January 2020, Price Harry and Meghan announced they would step back from their senior roles in the royal family. In the year since the couple has settled in California.

A Very Royal Baby, which is set to air on 19 May at 9 pm, explores how attitudes towards pregnancy have changed since Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton joined the royal family, and how their children’s lives will differ now that Harry and Meghan have moved to the US.

As Victoria Howard, Editor of The Crown Chronicles points out, Harry and Meghan’s daughter will be the only members of the royal family who will have the chance to be both monarch and president of the US.

Under the US constitution, anyone who is a natural born citizen of the US can run for president.

“We may have Archie and his sister deciding to perhaps take on careers in Hollywood.

“There's so much talk about whether Archie or his sister might become president one day or take on a life in American politics,” Omid Scobie, royal editor at Harper’s Bazaar said.

The documentary also explores the differences in schooling between both families, with Archie and his sister being schooled in the US.

“Those children probably won’t know that he is the great-grandson of the queen whereas if he were schooled over here [in the UK] every parent, probably every child would absolutely know,” Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, said.

“I feel sorry in a way for the Sussex children that they won’t witness that rich tapestry, that history of being a royal child,” Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, commented.

Prior to the couple’s wedding, a photo of a teenage Meghan perched on a railing outside Buckingham Palace went viral on social media.

Shappi Khorsandi, a comedian and royal watcher, said that in some ways, Harry and Meghan’s children may also feel like tourists in the UK.

“I love the idea of Harry and Meghan’s Californian daughter being a real tourist … coming along doing selfies by Buckingham Palace”.