Meghan and Harry join investment firm ‘to help solve the global issues we all face’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become “impact partners” with sustainable investing firm, Ethic.

In a joint interview with The New York Times’ Dealbook, Meghan admitted that investing had not previously been part of her “world”, but that she and Harry had been introduced to the firm by friends.

She said: “From the world I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right? You don’t have the luxury to invest.

“That sounds so fancy.”

She went on to add that Harry had been searching for a suitable sustainable investment firm “for years”.

She said: “My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’”

In a statement on the Archewell website, the couple said: “We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face.

“When we invest in each other, we change the world…”

The former royals said they hoped their involvement would encourage young people to think about the sustainability of their own investments.

Harry told The New York Times: “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from.”

Ethic said it was “excited” to be welcoming the couple.

In an announcement on their website, the firm said that it shared many values with Harry and Meghan.

“That’s why we’re so excited that they’re joining us as impact partners,” it reads.

“They’re deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time-such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights, and strengthening democracy and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected.

“So much so, in fact, that they became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by Ethic as well,” it adds.

Ethic was founded in 2015 and has $1.3 bn (£953 million) under management.

It aims to help investors create portfolios that align personal values with financial goals.

The announcement is the latest move by the Sussexes to expand their business interests since leaving the royal family and moving to the US.

Since then, the couple have signed major deals with Spotify and Netflix believed to be in excess of £100 million.