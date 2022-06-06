Harry and Meghan release picture of daughter Lilibet on first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday.

The photograph of Lilibet, who celebrated the occasion with family and close friends of the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday, is understood to have been taken by family friend Misan Harriman.

Harry and Meghan’s second child, born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple have been “incredibly touched” by the birthday wishes that have flooded in for Lilibet.

More than 100,000 dollars (£79,800) in donations to the World Central Kitchen were made in her honour by people around the world, for which the Duke and Duchess have also expressed their gratitude.

The organisation provides meals for those affected by humanitarian, climate and community crises and is said to be especially near to the couple’s hearts.

The Queen reportedly met her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time on Thursday while the Sussexes were London for the monarch’s platinum jubilee celebrations last week.

According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday.

The supposed meeting occured ahead of Lilibet’s first birthday on Saturday 4 June.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Friday, Scobie said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see photographs from. From what I’m told, we shouldn’t expect anything.

“Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it.

“They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite sombre occasions. And so this really was the first time.”

Scobie continued: “Of course we know the Queen went back to Windsor Castle yesterday, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they’re staying at Frogmore Cottage.

“So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake.”

