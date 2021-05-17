Meghan Markle has made a brief appearance in the trailer for Prince Harry’s new mental health documentary series, The Me You Can’t See.

In the short video, released on Monday, a smiling Meghan appears next to Harry wearing a t-shirt bearing the words “raising the future”.

The couple appear to be at their home in Santa Barbara, California, where they have appeared on a number of video calls during the pandemic.

The duchess is later seen dressed in a blue denim shirt, smiling as she holds Archie, the couple’s two-year-old son.

Meghan is currently pregnant with their second child, a baby girl who is due this summer. The exact date has not been made public.

The new series, which is being executively produced by Harry and Oprah Winfrey will feature interviews with several high-profile celebrities including Lady Gaga, DeMar DeRozan and Glenn Close.

“The Me You Can’t See is a new docuseries co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world.

“With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding and compassion. It’s about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do,” the official description reads.

In the trailer, Harry tells viewers: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

Both Meghan and Harry have been vocal in the past about their struggles with mental health.

In a highly anticipated interview with Winfrey earlier this year, Meghan revealed she had contemplated suicide while serving as a royal family member.

She said she had sought help from “the institution” at the time, but her request was denied. “I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help.”

Buckingham Palace responded to the interview, saying: “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”