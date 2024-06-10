King Charles ‘keener than ever’ to build relationship to Harry and Meghan’s children
King Charles wishes to ‘make up for lost time’ with Archie and Lilibet
King Charles is “keener than ever” to build his relationship with his two state-side grandchildren, as he is “not content” with the current distance.
The monarch scarcely sees his youngest grandchildren, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, as their parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California a year after Archie’s birth.
While the King reportedly speaks to the children via video call, he has met them a few times and wishes to “make up for lost time” in light of his recent cancer diagnosis.
His relationship with his youngest son has been strained in recent years following Harry and Meghan’s departure from their royal duties in 2020.
While Harry flew to be by his father’s side within hours of his cancer diagnosis being made public earlier this year, the duke is still being kept at arms length by senior members of the family.
It follows his best-selling memoir, Spare, which detailed accounts of fights between himself and his brother, Prince William, over the Princess of Wales.
However, the King is determined not to let his relationship with his grandchildren sour, with royal sources telling the Mirror that he is “not content” with the current arrangement.
The source added: “The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives.
“He values family above everything and whatever the course of his relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”
Sources added that the monarch sent his youngest granddaughter Lilibet a “heartfelt gift and card” for her third birthday last week.
On Tuesday 4 June, Lilibet celebrated her third birthday at her family home Montecito, California. People reported that Harry and Meghan threw the princess a party with family members and the toddler’s friends in attendance last weekend.
It is understood that Queen Camilla has also encouraged Charles to step up his efforts to see his youngest grandchildren.
By comparison, the King has been able to foster a closer relationship with William and Kate’s children, with reports of him being a “fantastic and enthusiastic grandpa” to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, five.
