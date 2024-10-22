Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair has given a withering assessment of Meghan Markle, claiming she is “flawless about getting it all wrong”.

Tina Brown, who led the magazine from for eight years until 1992, is no stranger to ranting about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, having previously dubbed the couple as being “addicted to drama” and branding their exit from the royal family as a “disaster”.

She has now continued her tirade as she laid into Meghan’s judgement on The Ankler podcast. “The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world,” she told podcast host Janice Min.

“She’s flawless about getting it all wrong.”

open image in gallery Ms Brown has previously written books about the royals, including her latest work released in 2022, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil. ( Penguin Random House )

She added: “All of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.”

The journalist, who has also worked as the former chief of Tatler and The New Yorker, went on to say describe Harry as “the lamb to the slaughter in this situation,” adding: “And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.”

Her Princess Diana biography, The Diana Chronicles, became a New York Times bestseller upon its release in 2007.

In 2022, she labelled Harry as “fragile” and “combustible” as she said palace advisers reportedly “always thought he would leave”.

open image in gallery Tina Brown, who led the magazine from for eight years until 1992, is no stranger to ranting about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, having previously dubbed the couple as being “addicted to drama” and branding their exit from the royal family as a “disaster”. ( Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

She added that his exit from the royal family was a “disaster all round” and that the couple could have left the UK on better terms if they weren’t as “hot-headed”.

The controversial royal author is now launching up a Substack to share her “unload my observations, rants, news obsessions, and human exchanges with the wildly eclectic cast of characters who populate my seething inbox”.

Her latest comments come after Meghan spoke candidly to a group of teenagers about her experiences of online bullying at a recent event.

On October 2, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, visited the Girls Inc. in Greater Santa Barbara, an organisation equipping girls to “reach their full potential”. According to Larissa May, the co-founder of #HalfTheStory – an advocacy group that’s working with Girl Inc - Meghan told the group how she is “one of the most bullied people in the world”.

“We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world,” May said. “We had girls wave these little emoji signs and talk about how each one of these scenarios would have impacted them emotionally.”