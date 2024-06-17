Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle appears to have ventured away from jam and towards pet food as her friends tease new dog biscuits sent by the duchess.

The new product is the second confectionary soft-launched by the Duchess of Sussex under her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Fans spotted the new product as her friends took to social media to share their pictures of their dogs enjoying the treat on Saturday.

Polo player and good friend of Meghan and Prince Harry, Nacho Figueras shared images of a new flavour of American Riviera Orchard jam to his Instagram story.

He later shared a picture of his dog next to a jar of bone-shaped treats adorning the same marketing as Meghan’s jam.

The label container displayed the same typography and the two products shared the same beige coloured bow.

Meghan is yet to officially release her products into the marketplace with the official website asking users to enter their email to join its waitlist.

But Meghan has hinted at the type of products the American Riviera Orchard will be selling earlier this year when she sent out 50 limited edition jars of jam to several friends and influencers.

Meghan Markle unveiled the first product from her lifestyle collection American Riviera Orchard with 50 influencers sent her strawberry jam earlier this year ( Tracy Robbins/Instagram )

According to a trademark application for the brand, it will sell both edible and non-perishable products.

These include jams, marmalades, spreads, butters, sauces, tea and coffee as well as non-perishable items including bath and shower gels, fragrance sachets, body lotions, cosmetics, pet shampoo, stationery, and notably books.

The brand is personally significant for the Duchess as it is her first time stepping back into the lifestyle space since her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

It was described as “a hub for the discerning palate – those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion and beauty” but was eventually shut down when Meghan married Prince Harry and became a senior royal in 2018.

The dog biscuits were revealed just hours before Meghan’s sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, returned to royal duties as she attended the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday.

Kate joined her family for royal duties for the first time since her cancer diagnosis in January as they watched the King’s official birthday celebrations from the Buckingham Palace balcony.