Meghan Markle has reportedly ‘moved on’ from royal family drama

The Duchess of Sussex is removing herself from the royal family drama, says a report.

Speaking to People, royal reporter Omid Scobie detailed how Meghan Markle is looking to move on from past turmoil, but her husband, Prince Harry still has loose ends to tie up with his family. According to Scobie, Meghan, 42, is “moving on”. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex “still has unfinished business”.

“Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like: ‘You know what? She doesn’t want anything to do with it,’” Scobie told the outlet.

“For Harry it’s different. He still has unfinished business when it comes to his battles with the press,” Scobie went on to say. “His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn’t connected to the ties that bind from the past.”

The author of Endgame noted how Meghan and Harry, 39, haven’t cut off all communication from their family members – King Charles is still in the loop. That said, Scobie doesn’t think Harry will ever be willing to fully ex-communicate his father.

“With Harry, there’s a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is. He would rather have that in his life than to cut it off completely. Hence, when they talk it is often [Harry] reaching out,” Scobie remarked.

“And I was surprised to learn that even Meghan has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children, although they’re not directly to him. So there is a willingness there.”

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Variety's Power of Women on Thursday, 16 November 2023, at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Harry showed public support for his father at his May coronation. However, the father of two wasn’t invited to celebrate with the rest of the family on the palace balcony. He was also solo at the event as Meghan chose to stay back with Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Scobie added that people in the royal sphere no longer care what Harry and Meghan have to say.

“You really feel this when you talk to people working at the palace, that they really consider what Harry and Meghan, but mostly Harry, say as just irritating noise,” Scobie told People.

“The feelings of this man are not worth anything anymore. That’s sort of typical of any big corporation. I know it’s different because they’re family. But as we’ve known for a long time, the meaning of family is very different to them,” he continued.

Meghan has remained focused on what’s happening at home, in the US. On 16 November, the devoted mother stepped out for Variety’s Power of Women event. Last year, Meghan was one of the honorees receiving recognition for her charitable work and continued motivation in celebrating and supporting women.