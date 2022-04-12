Meghan Markle to visit Europe for the first time since bombshell Oprah interview

Meghan Markle is set to make her first official visit to Europe since she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex will accompany her husband to the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games next week, marking the couple’s first public international trip together since moving to California in March 2022.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told Town & Country Magazine that Meghan will join Harry for the “first few days” of the week-long competition.

The couple stepped down from their public duties as working royals in January 2020, and moved to California with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, two months later.

A year after moving to the US, the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan said she experienced racism and thought of suicide while living with the royal family.

On 6 June 2021, the couple announced the birth of their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Independent has contacted the Sussexes’ representative for comment.

More to follow...