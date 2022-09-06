Meghan Markle opts for all red look as she makes first appearance on Europe tour

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Sussex made a bold style statement as she returned to the public eye on Monday (5 September).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in the UK over the weekend to attend several charity events “close to their hearts”, a spokesperson for the couple said.

It marks the first time Prince Harry and Meghan have visited the UK since they attended the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June.

Kicking off the public engagements on Monday evening, Meghan arrived at the One Young World Summit in an all-red look from New York City-based designer Another Tomorrow.

The Duchess looked elegant in a long-sleeved silk red blouse, which featured a flowing necktie that she flung across one shoulder, and matching straight-leg trousers.

She accessorised with pointed toe Aquazzura heels and chunky gold hooped earrings by Tabayer.

To complete the look, Meghan wore her hair slicked back in a low ponytail and opted for a natural makeup look.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Manchester (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan was spotted in a different monochrome outfit earlier that day as the couple arrived at London Euston to take the train to Manchester.

The Duchess was spotted leaving a car in a ribbed camel brown T-shirt, paired with matching wide leg trousers.

Taking to the stage on Monday evening, Meghan delivered the opening ceremony speech at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall.

“It is very nice to be back in the UK and it is very nice to be back with all of you at One Young World,” she began the keynote address. Meghan has been a counsellor at One Young World since 2014.

Meghan accessorised with gold earrings (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“As you’ll likely hear many times this week, and as we just heard, you’ll hear all sorts of things – some very heavy, some very uplifting. But the resounding spirit I believe you’ll hear is that you are the future.”

“But I would like to add to that, that you are also the present,” she continued. “You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe in this very moment, and for that I’m so very grateful to be in your company today.”

The Duchess also took a moment to honour her husband, adding that she was “thrilled” Prince Harry had joined her for the occasion.

“I joined you in London in 2019 and by that point, it’s fair to say, my life changed rather significantly. I was now married and I was now a mum,” Meghan said.

“My worldview had expanded exponentially, seeing the global community through the eyes of my child.

“I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this organisation and all that it provides and accomplishes.”