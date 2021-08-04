Meghan Markle has shared a glimpse into her and Prince Harry’s home in her 40th birthday video, which included a look at details of her study from a stack of her children’s book to a luxury dog bed.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex, alongside Melissa McCarthy, released a video announcing her new 40x40 initiative, which urges individuals to dedicate 40 minutes of their time to helping women reenter the workforce.

In the clip, which was filmed in Meghan and Harry’s Montecito, California, home, the duchess, dressed casually in a white tank top, beige cardigan, and sentimental jewellery, can be seen situated in front of a fireplace and sitting in a high-backed beige chair behind a large wood desk.

The video also allowed royal fans an insight into the accessories that went into decorating the duchess’s study, with a large stack of copies of The Bench, Meghan’s children’s book, one of the first things viewers noticed.

The books are stacked in a high pile at the front of the duchess’s desk, while another stack of books was placed under Meghan’s MacBook, which she was using to speak with McCarthy.

The spacious desk also included room for a quartz crystal, placed on one corner, a gold vase filled with white flowers, a decorative glass bottle, and two white and gold trays, while viewers also noticed that the desk held multiple framed photos of Meghan’s family.

In the corner closest to Meghan, the desk held a decorative tray bearing a plate of cookies and a teacup.

The neutral room also included luxury details such as a Hermes throw blanket, which could be seen draped over the chair placed next to Meghan, while the duchess’s beagle Guy made an appearance in the corner of the room, where he could be seen lounging on a gray and white striped dog bed.

On social media, viewers were enamoured with the tastefully decorated home office, with one person tweeting: “Can you imagine a more beautiful office than this?”

“When can I get a work-from-home setup like Meghan Markle?” another royal fan joked.

During the video, and in an accompanying post on the Archewell website, the duchess revealed that, for her birthday, she has asked 40 activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to participate in the initiative by contributing 40 minutes of their time.