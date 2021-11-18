Meghan Markle ‘says baby Lilibet is teething’

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly revealed that her baby daughter Lilibet has started teething during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The duchess is set to appear on the talk show on Thursday 18 November. In a teaser clip, seen by People, she shared an update on her youngest child.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie, welcomed Lilibet this summer.

“Lili’s now teething”, she told DeGeneres, before asking if the host has “anything to relieve that”.

DeGeneres joked that the royal should give Lilibet “tequila, anything”, to which Meghan said: “That’s Auntie Ellen for you.”

“That’s why I don’t have kids,” DeGeneres replied.

During the sit-down, the pair also discussed Meghan’s acting career.

Before starring in US drama Suits, the actor often used to visit the Warner Bros. studio where The Ellen Show is filmed for auditions.

“The security guards here would always say: ‘Break a leg! We hope you get it!’” Meghan said.

She recalled travelling to the studio in a “very, very old Ford Explorer Sport” that had “a life of its own”.

“At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door,” she said.

“So, after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in and then pull it shut behind me, and crawl over all my seats to get out that’s how I would come to and fro.”

In March 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they had decided to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Since then, the couple have moved to the US and settled in Santa Barbara, California.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry said he is grateful to have outdoor space where he can take Archie out for walks and bike rides.

“The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young,” he said.