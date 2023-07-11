Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duchess of Sussex was seen enjoying a playful moment with her daughter, Princess Lilibet, two, last week during a Fourth of July celebration.

According to video footage shared on Instagram by the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, where the duke and duchess relocated, the 41-year-old was seen holding her toddler from the pavement and waving to floats as a parade went past them.

The footage showed both Lilibet and Meghan holding and waving flags as they crouched down to watch the parade.

Lilibet appeared to have her hair styled in bunches either side of her head and was wearing a blue and white floral dress with knee-high white socks and red Mary Jane shoes.

Meghan, meanwhile, appeared to be wearing blue dungarees with a white long-sleeved top.

Photographs obtained by Page Six of the celebration revealed that the Duke of Sussex was also in attendance, wearing a green collared shirt and jeans. Harry also wore a baseball cap to the event.

The insight into the family’s holiday plans came after Meghan’s popularity dropped to a record low, according to a new poll.

(Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel Instagram)

Last month, a YouGov survey of 2,014 people found that 68 per cent of respondents had a negative view of the duchess, while 21 per cent held a positive view.

The data company began recording Meghan’s net favourability among the public when she and Harry were dating in 2017, but the most recent rating shows it has fallen to -47 – the lowest it has ever been.

The same dataset suggested that Prince Harry was also unfavoured by the British public, with 63 per cent of YouGov respondents having a “total negative” view of him, while 28 per cent had a positive view.