Meghan Markle thanks animal lovers for charity support during the pandemic

Meghan Markle has thanked animal lovers who supported a welfare charity in its mission to help vulnerable cats and dogs during the pandemic.

The Duchess of Sussex is the patron of London-based organisation Mayhew, and said in an open letter to the charity that the public’s support had helped deliver care packages to animals and pet owners in need.

The past year has highlighted the importance of “community and connection,” she wrote.

“We may have been forced apart, but we found new ways to be close and to support each other through this shared crisis. For many of us, this was made all the easier with our pets by our side.

“I have heard from so many of you about the impact of having a pet with you at home during the isolation of lockdown; you have mentioned the therapeutic effect of having your animal by your side and the solace and comfort you found in their company,” she said.

The former Suits star owns two dogs herself; a black Labrador named Pula and a beagle named Guy.

“I want to thank every animal lover across London, the UK and the world who has supported Mayhew during the past year.

“Your help has meant that, despite the hardship, Mayhew has been able to continue providing vital support to cats and dogs, and the communities around them,” she wrote.

Mayhew, which was founded in 1886, supports animal owners who may be struggling to look after their cats and dogs.

It also provides an innovative form of therapy called TheraPaws, taking behaviourally assessed dogs into hospitals, mental health centres and care homes in a bid to improve people’s quality of life.

Meghan became Mayhew’s first royal patron after contacting the charity herself in January 2019. She also sponsors a dog kennel in the name of her son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

“As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need. I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can,” she wrote in Mayhew’s annual 2020 report.