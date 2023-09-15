Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has been praised for her affordable fashion sense, after she was seen wearing a Zara romper at the 2023 Invictus Games.

As the Duchess of Sussex arrived at the games in Düsseldorf, Germany, on 15 September, she opted for a cream-coloured romper and matching belt from Zara, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The publication also notes that, although Meghan’s exact outfit isn’t for sale on Zara’s website, there’s a similar short, denim jumpsuit without a belt available online for $27.99.

During her appearance at the games, Meghan completed the jumpsuit with a matching, cream-coloured blazer, black sandals, and an olive green bag. Her other accessories included a gold pendant necklace, hoop earrings, a bracelet, and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Prince Harry posed next to his partner in dark blue janes, a light blue button-down, green sneakers, and black sunglasses.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans have been praising Meghan’s outfits at the Invictus Games, as it has included casual clothes from other affordable brands like Zara.

“I’ll say it again— Nobody does effortless chic like #MeghanMarkle. This has always been one of my favorite looks on her,” one person wrote, while sharing two of her outfits during the games, along with two of her outfits while still working in Hollywood. “She is flawless.”

“All her looks are effortless! You can tell she tried so hard to dress down, not to take to draw attention to herself! But Meghan is Meghan; even if she leaves the house in a bin bag she still shines!” another wrote.

“Think I just heard a conveyor belt break or it may have been the screams from a Zara executive trying to bring this romper back,” a third tweeted about the cream-colored outfit.

Meghan’s outing in the Zara comes years after she reportedly got rid of her clothes from the brand, following her career as a successful Hollywood actress. In December 2018, a source claimed to Vanity Fair that Meghan threw herself an event at her home that was unofficially titled a “Sayonara Zara” party and “gave away the lower-priced clothes in her closet to her guests”.

However, on various occasions throughout her acting days, Meghan still supported the brand. In 2016, she wore a blue and white striped dress from Zara during her video interview with Good Housekeeping, as noted by fan site Meghan’s Mirror, which often shares the duchess’ iconic outfits over the years.

When discussing her old lifestyle blog, The Tig, with Tory Burch in 2014, the Suits star also posed in a pair of black ballerina flats from Zara.

During this year’s Invictus Games, Meghan’s style choices have continued to make headlines. On 13 September, the J Crew website crashed after she was photographed wearing a white blazer from the retailer. Her look included a pair of Staud white linen shorts and a black tank, paired with the oversized J Crew blazer, dainty gold jewellery, and classic Chanel Mary Jane ballet flats.

While the retailer’s website is back up and running again, and now includes a reference to the duchess’ look, fans previously poked fun at the site’s crash after Meghan was photographed in the blazer.

“Y’all were not ready for Princess Meghan obviously,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex did that!” another wrote, while a third quipped: “Princess Meghan power.”

On 12 September, Meghan officially made her arrival at the Invictus Games – an annual multi-sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick veterans – a few days after her husband. During her speech at the Family and Friends party, she joked that her and Harry’s four-year-old son, Archie, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, were the reasons she was late.

“I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party. Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home,” she explained

Elsewhere in the speech, she gave another shoutout to her children, acknowledging that she’s looking forward to the day when she can bring them to the Invictus Games.

“Thank you, thank you also for this amazing band and we’re looking forward to such a fantastic week. Have the best time, we’re cheering for you, and we can’t wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so so much,” she said.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Meghan for comment.