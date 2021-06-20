Piers Morgan brands Meghan Markle ‘Princess Pinocchio’ in latest attack

Piers Morgan has levelled another attack on the Duchess of Sussex on social media, branding her “Princess Pinocchio” in response to a commenter.

His latest insult comes ahead of Meghan Markle’s exclusive interview with US radio on Sunday, when she will speak about her new children’s book, The Bench.

The controversial broadcaster insisted that ITV “didn’t get rid” of him following comments he made about the Duchess, and that he left Good Morning Britain because he refused to apologise for them.

He said: “ITV didn’t get rid of me. I left GMB because I declined to apologise for disbelieving Princess Pinocchio.

“I still work for ITV, as you’ll see tomorrow when my Life Stories show with Dame Joan Collins airs at 9pm,” he added.

Morgan made the controversial comments about Meghan earlier this year, following the Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the interview, Meghan revealed she had contemplated suicide when she and Harry were still working members of the royal family.

The broadcaster cast doubt over the interview during a segment of GMB and said he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan said. He then walked off on-air after a confrontation with weatherman Alex Beresford and later resigned from the show.

His comments led to television watchdog Ofcom recording 57,121 complaints, the highest number in their history, from viewers who were upset by Morgan’s conduct.

Meghan’s interview with NPR Weekend is her first since she gave birth to her daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on 4 June.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie tweeted about the interview on Friday and said: “Fresh off the heels of her first children’s book becoming a certified #1 New York Times bestseller, Duchess Meghan will be giving her only interview about #TheBench to Samantha Balaban at the renowned NPR Weekend show, this Sunday between 8am-10am Eastern.”

Listeners in the UK will be able to tune in to the show from 1pm BST via the NPR Weekend Sunday edition website.