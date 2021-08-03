Meghan Markle could run for US president within the next ten years, a royal biographer has claimed.

Tom Bower, a British author who is currently writing a biography of the Duchess of Sussex, believes she could follow in the footsteps of other Hollywood actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronald Reagan and enter the world of politics.

In a column for The Sun, published ahead of Meghan’s 40th birthday on 4 August, Bower proposes that the duchess could use her friendship with US Vice-President Kamala Harris and the Obamas to “promote her own political ambitions”.

“And what about the next 40 years? Once Harry has finished promoting his books, will Meghan launch her own global campaign to engage in the swirling muck of American politics?” he asked.

Since stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan have settled in Santa Barbara, California, where they live with their son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet.

Bower claimed that if one of California’s two Senate seats becomes free, Meghan could be a strong runner-up for the position.

“She could also run for the state’s governorship, one of ­America’s most prestigious offices,” he said.

“At the end of ten years, the prime of a politician’s life, her record could well justify a bid for the Democrat nomination for the presidency.

“With the support of Democrat godfathers, the Clintons and the Obamas, Meghan should have little difficulty getting ­nominated as one of the state’s 40 Congressmen sent to Washington,” he added.

Both Meghan and Michelle Obama have spoken about their friendship in the past.

In 2018, Michelle offered Meghan advice on marriage in the public eye during an interview with Good Housekeeping. Then, in 2019, the duchess interviewed the former first lady for Vogue’s September issue, which she guest-edited.

While Meghan has never publicly commented on which political party she supports, she has been vocal about the importance of voting.

In August 2020, Meghan told Marie Claire that she plans to vote in the US presidential election, a break from the royal custom of not participating in public elections.

“I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” the mother of two said. “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard.

“And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard,” she added.