Meghan Markle reveals she and Prince Harry went on secret Halloween night out

Meghan Markle has revealed that she and Prince Harry “snuck out” for an incognito date night before going public with their relationship.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, 18 November, the Duchess of Sussex recalled attending a Halloween party with her now-husband, the Duke of Sussex, in the early days of their relationship.

The couple announced their engagement to the public in November 2017.

Meghan told DeGeneres that Harry had visited her in Toronto, Canada prior to this with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

“The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple,” she said.

“It was a post-apocalypse theme so we had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to have one final fun night out.”

In March 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they had decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Since then, the couple have settled in Santa Barbara, California. They have two children; a two-year-old son named Archie and a baby daughter named Lilibet, who was born this summer.

Meghan told DeGeneres that while the move meant the family had the opportunity to “get dressed up and go out” this year, they chose to spend Halloween at home.

“We were home. We wanted to do something fun for the kids,” she said.

“But the kids were not in to it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes.”

DeGeneres, who is a friends with the couple and spent Halloween with them corrected the duchess, saying: “No, not even five minutes.”

“Finally, Harry talked him into putting the hat on,” the host said, adding that Lilibet was dressed as a skunk.

“It was so cute,” she said, before Meghan clarified that Lilibet was Flower from Bambi.