Everything we know about Meghan and Harry’s first European trip together in two years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance together in Europe for the first time since stepping down as senior royals and moving to California two years ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the Netherlands attending the Invictus Games at The Hague, but they paid a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday to see the Queen.

The couple moved to the US in March 2020, after announcing they would step away from royal life. A year later, they rocked the royal family with allegations of racism and lack of mental health support, revealed in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

But their secret visit to the Queen this week has been hailed the couple offering an “olive branch” to the 95-year-old monarch, following considerable tension between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Here’s everything we know about Harry and Meghan’s trip to Europe so far.

The Duchess of Sussex attends a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games (Getty Images for the Invictus Ga)

When did Harry and Meghan visit the Queen?

The Sussexes’ visit to the Queen took place on Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Their unannounced return comes as the Queen was unable to attend the annual Royal Maundy service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, amid concerns over her health.

But royal commentators have said that their visit would have been welcomed on all sides.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun that it would have made the Queen very happy despite the couple’s criticism of the royal family.

She said: “It was a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch. After everything that has gone on it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor.

“Also Maundy Thursday is a very special day for the Queen as it is about forgiveness. She is not one to hold grudges and I think she would have happily welcomed them with open arms.”

The royal couple have been in Europe together for the first time since the pandemic began (Getty Images for the Invictus Ga)

It has been reported that the Queen insisted that Harry meet his father before meeting with her. The last time the Duke saw Charles was at Prince Philip’s funeral on 17 April 2021.

In March, a spokesperson for the Duke confirmed he would miss the memorial service for his grandfather, which took place on 29 March, but that he hoped to visit Her Majesty soon.

Thursday’s secret visit marked the first time Meghan has seen any of her in-laws since March 2020, aside from Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan’s meeting with Charles lasted for 15 minutes, before Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left to attend the Maundy Thursday service in the Queen’s place.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not meet with the Sussexes because they are on a skiing holiday in Courchevel, France, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Where are Harry and Meghan now?

The Sussexes arrived in the Netherlands on Friday for the Invictus Games, which begins on Saturday 16 April.

They were seen smiling and waving at fans as they walked into The Hague hand-in-hand. Meghan wore an all-white Valentino suit, complete with an oversized double-breasted blazer, wide-leg trousers, an off-white handbag, and white stilettos.

Harry opted for an unbuttoned navy blue suit and a white collared shirt.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise visit to the Queen and the Prince of Wales has been viewed as an ‘olive branch’ by royal commentators (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Wire)

The couple are both expected to speak on stage at the opening ceremony of the games taking place today.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that Meghan will join Harry at the Invictus Games for the first few days. The games are set to begin today and end on Friday 22 April.

The games, launched by the Duke in 2014, are the focus of a new Netflix docuseries called Heart of Invictus, which is the first series to be announced by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions.

A crew has joined them at the games in order to film for the documentary.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast on the BBC.