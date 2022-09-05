Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted in Windsor during UK visit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted for the first time since they returned to the UK this weekend.

It marks the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have visited the UK since they attended the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June.

The couple were seen sitting in the back of a black Range Rover, driven by two bodyguards, as they travelled through the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Photographs obtained by Mail Online showed Meghan and Harry in high spirits as they grinned at each other.

Harry looked relaxed in a white shirt which was unbuttoned at the top, while Meghan wore her hair slicked back for a polished appearance.

The couple are reported to be staying at their former home on the Windsor estate, Frogmore Cottage, for the duration of their stay.

Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, currently lives on the property with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their one-year-old son, August.

The five-day visit will see Harry and Meghan visit several charities across the UK, and travel to Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 One Year to GO event in Düsseldorf.

The engagements will kick off with an appearance at the One Young World 2022 Summit in Manchester on Monday.

Meghan, who is a counsellor for One Young World, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony before meeting with a group of summit delegates who are doing “outstanding work on gender equality”, the charity said.

Harry and Meghan during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Getty Images)

On Thursday, the couple will attend the WellChild Awards in London, where Harry will deliver a speech.

It is unclear whether the trip will include a meeting with the Queen, who is currently based in Scotland.

It has been speculated that the Duke and Duchess could travel to Balmoral to visit Her Majesty on Wednesday, when they have no confirmed engagements. However, a spokesperson for the couple previously said that the trip would focus on the pair’s charitable ventures.