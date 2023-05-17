Meghan Markle honoured with Women of Vision Award at New York gala

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Sussex has accepted the Women of Vision Award at a gala in New York for her life-long advocacy for women and girls.

Tuesday’s (16 May) event marked Meghan Markle’s first public appearance with the Duke of Sussex after missing King Charles III’s coronation.

Meghan wore a shimmery gold strapless dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz and walked onto the stage to the song “Girl On Fire” by Alicia Keys.

On stage, she thanked feminist writer and pioneer Gloria Steinem, who presented her with the award, for “[being] the inspiration that you are, for your mentorship, your sage advice, your extraordinarily cheeky sense of humour and, of course, for your incredible friendship”.

Steinem, alongside activists Marlo Thomas and Letty Cottin Pogrebin, created Ms Foundation in 1972 with the American feminist publication Ms Magazine.

The duchess shared an anecdote about how she would come home and “settle in after a day of school” and read the magazine.

A proud Prince Harry joined his wife at the ceremony, with the couple beaming from ear to ear as they posed on the red carpet. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also in attendance to support her daughter.

The Women of Vision website refers to Markle as “a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model”.

Black Lives Matter founder LaTosha Brown was also honoured at the ceremony, where she praised “incredible leaders” who do “tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the world”.

Addressing Brown, the MailOnline reports, Meghan said: “While I was familiar with most of your work before tonight, nothing could compare to the focus, the determination, the energy I feel from each of you, especially as we all bear witness to you standing in the elegance and the power of your strength.”

She continued: “I remember them vividly because the pictures were different. There was a diversity that I hadn’t seen as often, both of colour and of age, and the names were different.

“There were Congresswomen, there were astronauts, and the topics were different. From mothering, to being a working mom, to heavier topics such as domestic violence, the poverty line, unearthing its roots, where it comes from, and matters of equity.”

Meghan urged the crowd: “It’s just never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life.”

Meghan is described on the event website as “one of the most powerful and influential women in the world” and a “passionate advocate for family rights, and an investor in dynamic female founded companies”.