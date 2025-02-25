Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has recreated one of the late Princess Diana’s most iconic looks.

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared videos on her Instagram Stories on Sunday of her outdoor festivities with her family, including her and Prince Harry’s two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

One video from her post also showed her laughing while out in the sun, while wearing a pair of sunglasses and a purple Northwestern University crewneck. Meghan is a Northwestern alumni, having graduated from the college in 2003 with a double major in Theater and International Relationships.

However, the outfit also paid a special homage to Harry’s late mother, who died in a car crash in 1997. Back in June 1996, Diana was first photographed in Chicago in a purple Northwestern sweater – just like the one Meghan wore. Diana also paired the look with white shorts and black sunglasses.

While in Chicago at the time, Diana also took the opportunity to visit Northwestern University, where she had a short tour of the campus. During her three-day trip, she raised $1.5m for cancer research beneficiaries, including the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, as reported by the college at the time.

In her latest Instagram Story, Meghan also shared a series of sweet videos from her garden, alongside the caption: “A small break from work to soak in the weekend.”

Her videos included a snippet of the trees and pond in the outdoor space, as her dog was running around. After sharing a video of the flowers growing in her trees, she shared a sweet moment of one of her children holding a green hose, as they watered their garden.

Meghan Markle wears a Northwestern University sweater in new gardening video ( @meghan / Instagram )

Meghan’s Instagram Story ended with her picking an orange off a tree before she squeezed the juice of it into her drink.

The Duchess's gardening-themed Instagram Story comes as she’s about to release her new show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. According to the streaming platform, the “inspiring series, produced by Meghan, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same,” the description of the program reads.

The show – which marks Meghan’s second program with Netflix after 2022’s Harry & Meghan documentary – is set to launch on March 4, with some of the Suits alum’s longtime, famous friends in it.

Leading up to the show’s release date, Meghan also announced that she was rebranding her lifestyle business, As Ever, after running into difficulties with American Riviera Orchard’s trademarking.

“I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about,” she said in a video on Instagram, filmed from her family’s garden. “Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”

Previously, the duchess experienced issues regulating American Riviera Orchard as she sought to trademark the brand in the summer of 2024, which was rejected in August due to issues with how it was filed.

She was told she cannot have exclusive rights to the name ‘American Riviera’ because it’s a commonly used place name to describe where she and Harry live in Santa Barbara. The addition of the word ‘Orchard’ reportedly made little difference to this dispute.

However, Meghan’s show and business won’t launch at the same time. In fact, according to a Page Six report, the goods from As Ever — including her famous jam — won’t be available for purchase until “months” after With Love, Meghan comes out.

According to trademark application documents, As Ever is planning to sell a variety of home goods, such as tableware, cookbooks, food, pet food, and kitchenware. The application is also seeking approval for a retail store that stocks everything from textiles, tableware, and cookbooks to jellies, jams, marmalades, spreads, butter, and edible oils.