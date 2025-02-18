Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has included her daughter in the relaunch of her lifestyle brand, now called As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that her company American Riviera Orchard would be changing its name after running into difficulties with trademarking.

The lifestyle brand’s website includes a photo of Meghan holding her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The two of them are seen in matching all-white outfits as they run across a lawn with trees and the Pacific Ocean in the background.

Since Lilibet’s birth in 2021, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry have largely shielded her from the public eye. Although the Suits star did share a video of Lilibet and her five-year-old son Prince Archie making a Valentine’s Day treat on Friday.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram, began with a close-up shot of the Duchess of Sussex cutting strawberries into a heart shape. Accompanied by the Nat King Cole track “L-O-V-E,” Lilibet can be seen in the shot helping her mother before the treat is brought over to Archie.

Meghan announced the change to her lifestyle brand two weeks before the premiere of her Netflix show ( Getty Images/As Ever )

Throughout the clip, Meghan avoided showing her children’s faces.

She decided to announce the new name of her lifestyle brand just two weeks before the premiere ofNetflix show With Love, Meghan which will be released on March 4.

In her video announcement on Instagram, filmed in the family’s garden, Harry could be heard saying “It’s recording” in the background as Meghan said, “The cat’s out of the bag.”

“I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about,” she told her viewers.

“Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”

Previously the Duchess experienced issues regulating American Riviera Orchard, as she sought to trademark the brand in the summer of 2024, which was rejected in August.

She was told she cannot have exclusive rights to the name ‘American Riviera’ because it’s a commonly used place name to describe where she and Harry live in Santa Barbara. The addition of the word ‘Orchard’ reportedly made little difference to this dispute.

The U.S. patent and trademark office also warned that the descriptions of the Duchess’s products fitted into multiple trademark categories, as “cocktail napkins” could be paper or textiles, and “cooking utensils” could be manual or electric.

In the video, she continued that when she partnered with Netflix for her new show, they also became her business partners and she took the opportunity to rebrand.

“I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever,” she said.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from official royal duties and left the UK in 2020. Since then, they have undertaken a number of different ventures, from their Archewell non-profit organisation to Archetypes podcasts, the latter of which Meghan left a year after signing a multi-year deal with Spotify.

The new brand marks a return to her lifestyle blogging roots, as the Duchess previously ran a blog called The Tig.