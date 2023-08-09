Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour while Prince Harry is in Japan

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has enjoyed an enchanted night out at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour while Prince Harry is in Japan.

On Tuesday 8 August, the Duchess of Sussex danced along with the packed SoFi Stadium of fans in Los Angeles, California, for the Red singer’s sold-out show, a source told People. According to Page Six, Meghan attended the concert with her friend Lucy Fraser.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is in Tokyo, Japan, where he attended the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) event, which connects communities through sports and philanthropy, on Wednesday alongside his friend Ignacio Figueras.

Prince Harry then plans to travel from Japan to Singapore for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on 12 August.

The royal couple was spotted out together on 4 August for the duchess’ 42nd birthday in Montecito, California, where they live with their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, a source said the couple was in “good spirits” and were seen laughing during their night out.

“They had a good time,” the source told the outlet.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl further confirmed with the outlet that the Sussexes are sticking together amid false narratives circulating about the status of their relationship. According to Nicholl, Harry and Meghan have been showing signs of a “united front”.

“My experience with Harry and Meghan - whenever I’ve been with them as a couple, who are very, very close - [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic,” she said. “There is no evidence [of a split].”

The rumours began circulating after it was announced that the duke and duchess’ $20m Spotify podcast deal had fallen through, with some fans speculating that the business deal had taken a toll on the couple’s marriage.

However, the pair’s supporters have continued to defend their relationship, with X, formerly known as Twitter, flooded with supportive messages from fans.

On Saturday, Prince Harry is expected to join the Royal Salute Sentebale Team at the Singapore Polo Club in Singapore. The duke launched the charity Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 as a way of helping children and young people affected by poverty and HIV/AIDS in Africa.

Meghan is not the only notable figure to attend Swift’s Eras Tour, as she joins a list that includes Jennifer Garner, Drew Barrymore, Channing Tatum, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez.

The Independent has contacted a representative for the Sussexes for comment.