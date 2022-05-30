<p>Meghan is estranged from her father, Thomas </p>

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha urges royal to ‘privately reconnect’ with father

Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, is currently recovering from a major stroke

Saman Javed
Monday 30 May 2022 10:22
Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, has claimed that the “door is wide open” for the Duchess of Sussex to privately reconnect with their father, Thomas Markle, after he recently suffered a stroke.

Samantha said Thomas feels “blessed to be alive” and is “getting a bit stronger every day” after he suffered a major stroke last week, causing him to lose the ability to speak.

Meghan has a fraught relationship with her father, with Thomas notoriously speaking to several media outlets about his estranged daughter over the years.

Earlier this week, several outlets citing anonymous sources reported that Meghan had sought to contact her father amid his ongoing health issues.

In an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Monday 30 May, Samantha claimed Meghan has not many any contact with Thomas following the stroke.

“I heard rumours that she was trying to reach out to my dad’s camp, but my brother and I are my dad’s camp. His phone number has never changed, his address has never changed,” she claimed.

“And even though he can’t speak, his comprehension is perfect. She could text and she could contact him and he could text back.”

Samantha said the “door is wide open” for Meghan to contact Thomas.

“He loves all of us and he’s been bashed in the media for always speaking out to extend an olive branch to reach out to her (Meghan),” she said.

“He is her father so he has a right to reach out to her. He has been very honest and open in those feelings and the door is wide open.”

GMB Host Richard Madeley suggested the duchess may have her own justifications for not contacting her father.

Last week, royal biographer Tom Bower told GMB viewers that prior to the stroke, Thomas had planned to come to the UK with TV cameras and issue an ultimatum to his daughter.

“He was basically going to doorstep them with a film crew and try to effect a reconciliation on camera,” Madeley told Samantha.

Samantha replied: “I didn’t hear anything about him following anybody around so I don’t believe that.”

Meghan, Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, are set to return to the UK this week to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The occasion will mark the first time the Sussex family has visited the UK since the Duke and Duchess stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

The Independent has contacted the Duchess of Sussex for comment.

