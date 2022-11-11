Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mike Tindall explains Zara Tindall’s home birth: ‘She almost choked me to death’

Zara Tindall welcomed their third child, Lucas, on the bathroom floor last year

Laura Hampson
Friday 11 November 2022 08:47
Comments
Mike Tindall stuns other contestants rapping on I'm A Celebrity

Mike Tindall has joked that wife Zara Tindall “nearly choked me to death” while giving birth to their third child.

Mike, 44, and Zara, 41, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, welcomed their son Lucas via an unexpected home birth last year.

Speaking of the birth on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on Thursday evening (10 November), Mike said: “Lucas was rapid. Third one. As we got our stuff to go to the hospital, she [Zara] got out of the bath, she could barely stand, she was shaking.

“The midwife was like, ‘She’s not making the hospital.’ She was like, ‘You don’t want to be delivering in the car.’”

Mike added that he went into the couple’s gym an got two gym mats and placed them on the bathroom floor.

Recommended

When asked whether Zara was in pain during the birth, Mike said: “She was, it was fast though, from that moment. She almost choked me to death.

“You can’t say anything can you? ‘Can you let go, you’re really hurting me?!’” he joked.

Lucas Philip Tindall was born at 6pm on Sunday 21 March, 2021.

Mike and Zara Tindall attend Ascot 2022

(Getty)

Speaking of the birth previously on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, which he hosts with  James Haskell and Alex Payne, Mike said: “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.”

He added that the baby arrived quickly. “So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”

Recommended

Mike and Zara are also parents to daughters Mia Grace Tindall, eight, and Lena Elizabeth Tindall, four.

Zara is currently 20th in line to the throne, as King Charles III is her uncle and the heir apparent, the Prince of Wales, is her cousin.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in