Mike Tindall explains Zara Tindall’s home birth: ‘She almost choked me to death’
Zara Tindall welcomed their third child, Lucas, on the bathroom floor last year
Mike Tindall has joked that wife Zara Tindall “nearly choked me to death” while giving birth to their third child.
Mike, 44, and Zara, 41, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, welcomed their son Lucas via an unexpected home birth last year.
Speaking of the birth on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on Thursday evening (10 November), Mike said: “Lucas was rapid. Third one. As we got our stuff to go to the hospital, she [Zara] got out of the bath, she could barely stand, she was shaking.
“The midwife was like, ‘She’s not making the hospital.’ She was like, ‘You don’t want to be delivering in the car.’”
Mike added that he went into the couple’s gym an got two gym mats and placed them on the bathroom floor.
When asked whether Zara was in pain during the birth, Mike said: “She was, it was fast though, from that moment. She almost choked me to death.
“You can’t say anything can you? ‘Can you let go, you’re really hurting me?!’” he joked.
Lucas Philip Tindall was born at 6pm on Sunday 21 March, 2021.
Speaking of the birth previously on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, which he hosts with James Haskell and Alex Payne, Mike said: “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.”
He added that the baby arrived quickly. “So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”
Mike and Zara are also parents to daughters Mia Grace Tindall, eight, and Lena Elizabeth Tindall, four.
Zara is currently 20th in line to the throne, as King Charles III is her uncle and the heir apparent, the Prince of Wales, is her cousin.
