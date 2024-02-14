Queen Camilla comes face-to-face with striking portrait of Princess Charlotte

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen came face to face with a striking portrait of Princess Charlotte on one of her first royal visits since the King was diagnosed with cancer.

On Wednesday morning Camilla visited an art studio, meeting painters, sculptors and modern artists after her daughter Laura Lopes told her about the “fantastic” Kindred Studios in west London.

The Queen was drawn to a painting of her step-granddaughter by Mercedes Carbonell, who had created her version of a photograph released to mark the young royal’s second birthday in 2017.

Queen Camilla spots a picture of her step-granddaughter Princess Charlotte (PA)

“The Queen liked it very much, I think Charlotte looks like Queen Elizabeth in the photograph,” the artist said.

The visit came as the King returned to Sandringham after spending just over 24 hours at his London home, Clarence House. It is thought Charles visited the capital for his latest bout of cancer treatment following the announcement of his diagnosis last week.

Camilla is expected to remain in London because she is hosting a reception to mark the 100th anniversary of the Poppy Factory on Thursday.

Charlotte at the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle last May (Getty Images)

As she walked around Kindred Studios, previously used as accommodation by a homeless charity, the Queen told one artist: “It was Laura who told me about this, she said it was so fantastic -‘You’ve got to have a look’.”

Among the works on display in the entrance hall were imaginatively quirky pieces by Cordelia Plunket, mother of Camilla’s equerry, Major Ollie Plunket.

Plunket uses taxidermy to recreate scenes from popular culture, and the Queen marvelled at a recreation of the famous Beatles Abbey Road album cover, with the Fab Four replaced with 12in high figures with bird heads.

“You’ve got Ringo here, and George,” said Camilla as she peered at the work through the glass case.

Camilla was visiting Kindred Studios in London (PA)

The Queen, pictured with artist Babag, was carrying out one of her first public duties since Charles’ diagnosis (PA)

Another piece replicated artist Tracey Emin’s My Bed, which the Queen recognised, complete with a bird asleep under a miniature duvet and detritus on the floor.

The artist said later: “All of my work is based on iconic moments in time, whether it’s music or film or fashion, and I work exclusively with ethically-sourced animals.

“And basically my whole thing is to bring a little bit of humour back into taxidermy – it makes it a little bit less scary – and try and put a smile on people’s faces and give life back to these wonderful animals.”

Another work graphically recreated a spaghetti western-style shootout between two mice based on the films A Fistful Of Dollars and No Country For Old Men.

Kindred Studios is based in Shepherds Bush and has occupied two other London buildings since 2015. It provides affordable spaces for artists in properties between uses, increasing security for an otherwise empty building and bringing creative life to an area.