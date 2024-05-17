Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles has granted a portrait photographer with a Royal Warrant for the first time.

Hugo Burnand told The Independent that he aims to give the public a true sense of who the royals really are through his official portraits.

Palace insiders said he is grateful to have been “trusted and supported” enough to take official photographs of the family at their milestone occasions and now to be granted this official seal of approval.

“I always want people when they’re looking at the subjects in my photographs to feel that they could be in conversation with that person,” he said.

“So they really feel emotion and a connection with the person they are looking at.”

The photographer, who is famed for capturing other famous faces including Michael Jackson and Victoria Beckham, began his royal work with none other than Queen Camilla.

This was back when she was still Camilla Parker Bowles and the Tatler photographer of more than two decades got the job through a recommendation.

Hugo Burnand is the first portrait photographer to receive a royal warrant ( Getty Images )

Camilla was so impressed with the results that she asked Burnand to photograph her 2005 wedding to King Charles. He was also the official photographer at the Coronation

“[Charles] liked what I did at the wedding enough to ask me to take some pictures of him and then the boys,” a busy Burnand explained on his way to the Royal Portraits exhibition.

The event at The King’s Gallery, which opens today (17 May), is of particular significance for Burnand as it features “the first photographs that were taken of the members of the royal family in the Victorian era”.

“It’s really fascinating because [it goes] right through until today and obviously I’ve taken quite a few pictures of the current Monarchy,” he said.

The photographer’s work has just gone on display at The King’s Gallery ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Opening up about his 20-year relationship with the family, Burnand says that the biggest challenge he faces when taking portraits of the royals is time because they, have such busy right schedules.

But he wouldn’t have it any other way and says he has come to care for each member of the family witty great affection and admiration

“When the time came for Prince William to marry Catherine, they asked me if I would do that wedding [too], so it’s been a progression,” he said of his career.

“So when it came to photographing the Coronation, I felt like I had been doing [their] milestone event photography for almost 20 years.

“It was really nice to be supported and trusted enough to be given the opportunity.”

Burnand has been capturing royal milestones for over two decades ( Getty Images )

Burnand explained that he is following in the footsteps of a “wonderful photographer” who had a royal warrant to photograph the late Queen Elizabeth’s racehorses.

“But I am the first human portrait photographer,” he said.

As Burnand’s job primarily centres around the royal’s milestone events, his job has not been affected by the family’s current health troubles.

“I recently took a portrait of the King which I think might be released quite soon – maybe around his official birthday.

“I just take pictures, smile and let them decide what they’re going to do with them.”

Burnand believes a new portrait of the king could be released around his official birthday in June ( PA )

With such a limited timeframe to get the historic pictures, Burnand admitted his job is made easier by the relationship he has established with King Charles.

“We get on incredibly well,” he said. “Over 20 years, we’ve built up a relationship that means we don’t necessarily have to talk everything through from square one because I already know some of the things he likes and doesn’t like.

“And he knows what I’m capable of doing, which makes the relationship through the camera work quite well.”

Royal Warrants can last up to five years and permit those in possession of them to use the coat of arms of whoever granted the honour.