Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales will likely be preparing to carry out a ‘touching’ tradition tonight to celebrate Prince Louis’ birthday today.

The youngest member of the Wales family is set to celebrate his sixth birthday tomorrow (23 April).

Kate, 42, previously revealed that she celebrates her children’s birthdays on the stroke of midnight by staying up late to make them a cake.

“I love making the cake,” the mother-of-three said in 2019 while appearing alongside Prince William on the BBC programme A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry.

“It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much,” she explained. “But I love it.”

Kate could be putting her baking apron on today to celebrate her youngest son’s birthday ( 2022 Getty Images )

This will likely be a nervous time for Kate too – as the Royal family typically releases a new portrait of the Wales children to mark their birthdays.

However, following the scandal that emerged after Kensington Palace released a manipulated photograph of Kate and her three children to celebrate Mother’s Day, any picture of Louis released will inevitably be subject to scrutiny.

While Kate typically takes the released pictures of her children herself, she could break with this tradition tomorrow to avoid further scandal.

Kate and Louis were last reliably photographed together in December ( REUTERS )

This comes after the Princess admitted to editing the controversial Mother’s Day picture after it was pulled by major photo agencies.

She wrote at the time: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Following the scandal caused by the picture, Royal watchers began to speculate about Kate’s whereabouts as she had not been reliably photographed since December.

While the palace announced that she was having planned abdominal surgery in January and was set to take a break from her duties until after Easter, last month she revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer.

This was done via a poignant video where the Princess expressed her hopes for a full recovery and asked the public for privacy as she takes more time off to undergo “preventative” chemotherapy.