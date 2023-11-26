Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales has taken elocution lessons and now sounds more posh than her husband, a new book claims.

In Endgame, the royal commentator and journalist Omid Scobie details Kate’s journey from student to future queen.

She first met William while the pair were studying at the University of St Andrews in 2001. Their relationship began as friends but things apparently changed after William attended a charity fashion show the following year. Kate, who was one of the models, caught his eye after she walked down the runway wearing a now-famous sheer dress. They got married in 2005, six years after graduating from St Andrews.

In his book, Scobie calls Kate an “institutional dream come true”, writing that she has “successfully sublimated her authentic self, becoming an enigma to the public and perhaps even herself” in preparation for her future role as Queen.

He writes that the princess received “several rounds of elocution lessons” and claims that have now made her sound “posher” than Prince William.

The couple first met in 2001 and have proven popular with the public (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the book, he claims that the princess has had “five or six private secretaries” in as many years. One of them reportedly called the job “uninspiring and frustrating” in an interview with the book’s author.

Scobie’s book also claims to shed light on the relationship between Kate and Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry.

He says that Kate and Meghan were never close, alleging that the former can be “cold if she doesn’t like someone” and “she wasn’t a fan” of Meghan, citing sources.

“She spent more time talking about Meghan than talking to her,” another insider told Scobie, who previously penned a book about Meghan and Harry’s relationship.

He also writes that Kate has “jokingly shivered when Meghan’s name has come up” in conversation on recent occasions.

The so-called Fab Four’s relationship has turned very publicly sour (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry reveals that Kate was uneasy about his wife from the very beginning, and his sister-in-law was “on edge” knowing that “going to be compared to, and forced to compete with, Meg.”

Scobie’s first book Finding Freedom claimed to tell “the real story of Harry and Meghan’s life together”, covering their romance and wedding, the birth of their son, Prince Archie, and their unprecedented decision to resign from the royal family and relocate to the US.

Dispelling rumours that the royal wives were “feuding”, co-author Carolyn Durand and Scobie wrote: “Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends. Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend.

“Although Meghan might have understood Kate’s wariness to strike up a meaningful friendship, they were still no closer by the time she was a fellow senior working member of the royal family and the wife of William’s brother,” the book read. “But they were not at war with each other either,”

Endgame will be released in the UK on 28 November. You can read The Independent’s review of the book here and find all the biggest revelations in it here.