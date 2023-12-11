Fans think Princess Charlotte looks like Kate in new family Christmas card

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Princess Charlotte is turning into the spitting image of her mother, Kate Middleton.

On Saturday 9 December, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted their annual Christmas card to Instagram with a caption that read: “Our family Christmas card for 2023.” The photo was in black and white with Prince William and Kate’s family all wearing matching outfits consisting of white-collared shirts and dark coloured pants.

Charlotte and her younger brother Prince Louis were also twinning in canvas sneakers. William and Kate each placed an arm around their sons while Charlotte took centre stage in a chair.

With over two million likes, many people directed their attention to the royal couple’s children and how grown up they appeared. Many of the comments specifically focused on Charlotte, with people unable to decide whether she looked more like her father or her mother.

“Princess Charlotte looks just like her father, Prince George his mom, and Prince Louis is simply the both of them,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “The children look so grown up. Charlotte is the image of her dad and Louis his mom.”

Other commenters gushed over how much Charlotte has grown up. “Charlotte is gorgeous and looks like a young Queen Elizabeth,” one commenter wrote.

“Shocks Princess Charlotte is now a lady,” another one agreed.

“Wow Prince George is going to be a heartthrob like his father the Prince of Wales. Princess Charlotte is going to be gorgeous like her mummy. Prince Louis adorable as always,” a third commenter pointed out.

Recently, the family got together for Kate’s annual Christmas concert, where the youngest of Prince William and Princess Kate’s children attempted to blow out Princess Charlotte’s candle during a special Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Charlotte, who usually keeps both her brothers in line, couldn’t help but laugh at Louis.

As they walked into the Abbey’s forecourt, the royal children paused for a moment to post Christmas cards in a special postbox, which contained messages for children who might be struggling this Christmas.

This year, the service reflects the princess’ early years Shaping Us campaign launched in January, which aims to highlight and promote the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.

It was billed as a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK and among the 1,500 guests were midwives and nursery teachers.