Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The King will deliver the second Christmas message of his reign from a Buckingham Palace room decorated with a living Christmas tree in a bid to highlight sustainability.

It is the first time a living tree has been used as part of the backdrop for Charles’ annual festive address to the nation and Commonwealth.

Charles, like Queen Elizabeth, writes his Christmas broadcasts and last year he followed his mother’s well-established template, a personal reflection on the year, touching on current issues and with a Christian framework.

But this year, the King will make sustainablity a key point in his Christmas message.

Charles is a long-term environmental campaigner and delivered a speech at the recent Cop28 UN Climate Change summit.

Sustainability was considered a “key point” in how the Christmas message – Charles’s first since his Coronation – was staged. But the content of his speech, would also address “broader themes,” according to the Mail.

Charles, like Queen Elizabeth, writes his Christmas broadcasts (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

At Cop28 this year, the King said trillions of dollars will be needed to drive the transformation across all facets of society required to tackle the climate crisis and that public finance alone “will never be sufficient”.

“In 2050 our grandchildren won’t be asking what we said, they will be living with the consequences of what we did or did not do,” he said.

“In your hands is an unmissable opportunity to keep our common hope alive,” he added. “I can only urge you to meet it with ambition, imagination, and a true sense of the emergency we face.”

To drive home this message, his living Christmas tree will be replanted after the broadcast.

The King will make sustainablity a key point in his Christmas message (Getty Images)

From its branches hang natural and sustainable decorations including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, glass baubles, pine cones and paper.

Charles’ Christmas message, due to be broadcast at 3pm on Christmas Day, is again delivered standing up and this year’s location is the Buckingham Palace room that leads on to the royal residence’s iconic balcony.

Members of the Royal Family have gathered in the Centre Room ahead of historic balcony appearances like after Charles’ coronation or Trooping the Colour celebrations.

In the background can be seen the Queen Victoria Memorial which was planned by King Edward VII as a tribute to his mother and her reign but, after his death in 1910, was opened a year later by his son King George V.

Resting on a table to the King’s right is a pot pourri bowl with gilt metal cover believed to have been acquired by George IV. The circular tazza-shaped bowl of Japanese lacquered wood with gilt bronze mounts is held by the Royal Collection Trust.