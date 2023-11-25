Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Sussex claimed that two members of the royal household expressed “concerns” about Prince Archie’s skin colour while she was pregnant, a new book claims.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie‘s new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, takes a deep dive into the institution and its future.

According to The Sun, the book states that two people had discussions about the prince’s skin colour, rather than just one.

Meghan claimed in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that someone in the royal family had openly speculated about the complexion of her first child, Archie, before his birth in 2019.

“In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she told Winfrey.

The revelation sparked widespread debate, with many curious about which royal made the alleged insensitive comment.

Scobie claims to be aware of who made the comments, but does not reveal their names due to “laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were”.

Harry, Meghan and Archie in 2019 (Getty Images)

It is not known if the second person accused is a member of the royal family but they are a member of the household.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Two days after the Oprah interview in March 2021, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen.

It said the issues raised “particularly that of race” were “concerning”, adding: “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Scobie has denied reports of the book being a vessel for the duchess and former Suits star, as well as claims of him having a close relationship with the couple.

Omid Scobie, royal biographer (BBC Newsnight)

“Let’s get this nonsense out the way – #ENDGAME is about the current state of the British Royal Family,” Scobie wrote on X/Twitter.

“It’s not ‘Harry and Meghan’s book’, I’m not ‘Meg’s pal’, the Sussexes have nothing to do with it, their story is a small part of a much bigger one you can read in 12 days.”

The book also reportedly claims that Princess Anne was instrumental in the Sussexes moving out of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor by convincing the King to take a “firm approach” with the couple.

The Princess Royal is claimed to have persuaded Charles to withdraw the use of Frogmore Cottage from the couple, the use of which was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II.