Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand name American Riviera Orchard is being used to sell adult colouring books via an unknown online seller.

A Shopify page that uses the Duchess of Sussex’s brand name is selling adult colouring books including one labelled “working class royalty” for between £8 and £16 depending on size, The Independent can reveal.

While the working class royalty colouring book is currently sold out, two financial planners are still available priced at £8 and £16 respectively.

As American Riviera Orchard is yet to be launched on its official domain or Instagram, the Shopify page appears to have no connection with the brand.

The website’s blog states that royal titles have “no significance” and claims that the “RoyalWealth Reign™ line was established to recognize and celebrate the working class who are the true heart of our country.”

“In America, we do not recognize a royal title by someone’s name,” it read. “In America, we believe ALL are created EQUAL.”

A website using Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand name is selling adult colouring books ( Americanrivieraorchard.myshopify.com )

Meghan hinted at the type of products the official American Riviera Orchard will be selling earlier this year when she sent out 50 limited edition jars of jam to several friends and influencers.

According to a trademark application for the brand, it will sell both edible and non-perishable products.

These include jams, marmalades, spreads, butters, sauces, tea and coffee as well as non-perishable items including bath and shower gels, fragrance sachets, body lotions, cosmetics, pet shampoo, stationery, and notably books.

The jam Meghan sent out was a hit with its 50 recipients including designer Tracy Robbins.

“Thank you for the delicious basket!” she wrote on Instagram stories. “I absolutely love this jam so not sure i’m sharing with anyone.” [sic]

However, since the jam jars were promoted in April, there have been no other indications of what American Riviera Orchard’s products will be, with its official website asking users to enter their email to join its waitlist.

Real housewives of Orange County ( Tracy Robbins/Instagram )

The brand is personally significant for the Duchess as it is her first time stepping back into the lifestyle space since her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

It was described as “a hub for the discerning palate – those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion and beauty” but was eventually shut down when Meghan married Prince Harry and became a senior royal in 2018.

She and Harry famously stepped down from their roles in 2020, citing a desire to be more financially independent.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Meghan Markle for comment.