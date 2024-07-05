Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Meghan Markle has reportedly finished filming a new cooking series for Netflix as part of her and Prince Harry’s $100 million five-year deal with the platform.

The as-yet-untitled show will “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship” – and there is a lot riding on its success.

A source toldThe Daily Beast: “It all went well, and it is in the can.”

According to a filming permit obtained by the Daily Mail, the show was filmed in at least two locations.

The first was in a premium wholesale florist a 10-minute drive from Montecito, California, and the second was in a $5m property just two miles from the $11m mansion the former actress shares with Prince Harry, 39, and their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Some big names from the cooking world are reported to be working on the show including Michael Steed, who helped create Anthony Bourdain’s Emmy-winning Parts Unknown.

Following the Sussexes’ decision to step down as working royals in 2020, they became free to make their own money.

But there are already concerns that their Netflix deal may not be renewed when it comes to an end in 2025 – making it the latest in a string of failed ventures for them as private citizens.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle has reportedly just finished a new cooking show for Netflix. ( REUTERS )

Sky News host Rita Panahi did not hold back when it came to sharing her unfavourable opinion of the Netflix show based on its premise alone.

“Meghan Markle has just wrapped up filming on a new cooking and home show for Netflix, a show which has yet to receive a formal title or air date, as part of the Sussexes $100m deal and was filmed at a property near their Montecito mansion in Los Angeles,” Rita said.

“It’s apparently going to focus on the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship – and I’ve gotta say, it sounds bloody awful.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has speculated that if the couple are dropped by the platform, they could be “in financial trouble”.

He told the Mirror: “It runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes.

“If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble. Since their exposés of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix.”

open image in gallery The couple’s most successful hit for Netflix was their show about life in the royal family. ( Netflix )

The upcoming cooking series is not the only programme being created by the Sussexes for the platform, Prince Harry working on a show of his own about a US polo championship.

Meghan, 42, has also announced the launch of her own lifestyle brand this year, American Riviera Orchard.

While it has yet to officially sell any of her products, some of them have been soft-launched by the Duchess of Sussex’s celebrity friends and influencers on social media, including jams and dog biscuits.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for the Sussexes for further information.