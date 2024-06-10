Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

With filming underway for an LA spinoff of the hit legal drama Suits, some fans believe Meghan Markle could soon be returning to her acting roots by reprising her role as Rachel Zane.

No longer a working royal, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, would be free to re-join the show which propelled her to fame in 2011.

It is also worth noting that she lives in Montecito, California, meaning that she would not have to part with her family to step back into Zane’s shoes.

According to the new show’s logline, it will centre around a new character called Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who “has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.”

Deadline reports that Black will be played by Stephen Amell, best known for his work on the superhero series Arrow, with other notable cast members including Josh McDermitt of The Walking Dead.

While Markle’s name has not been officially confirmed for the show, the possibility that she could appear was hinted at by her former co-star Patrick Adams at the 2024 Golden Globes.

He teased to Entertainment Tonight: “Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to LA. they gotta fix some stuff.”

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits season 2 ( BBC/NBC Universal/Open 4 Business Productions/Christos Kalohoridis )

“She’s pretty popular right now,” he joked of Meghan’s status as a member of the Royal family. “Did you hear about Meghan? I’ll tell you later.”

“If we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again,” he added. “I love the show, I love the character. And I loved working with all these people.”

Meghan and Harry moved to California in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals ( Getty Images )

When announcing their decision to step down as working royals, Harry and Meghan expressed a desire to live a more financially independent life.

According to reports, at one point, Markle was earning as much as $50,000 per episode of the hit legal show.

While Meghan admitted that she had no plans to return to acting in her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah, she did say “never say never”.

“I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018,” she said. “I didn’t think I’d ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things. The ability to create zeitgeist moments like we had in the ‘90s – where everyone would tune in at the same time for a show or gather for one moment? – that doesn’t happen anymore.

She then implied that rom-com storylines could pique her interest, adding: “I miss them so much. I’ve probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again.”