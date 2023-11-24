Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer details their ‘very personal’ relationship

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress was special, no doubt, but her relationship with its designer is more significant.

According to Clare Waight Keller, the creative behind the Duchess of Sussex’s elegant gown, an intimate collaboration between her and Meghan blossomed into a beautiful relationship.

Keller, 53, spoke at the 2023 Bazaar At Work Summit on 22 November, detailing her experience designing the 42-year-old’s look for her royal wedding.

On the making of the garment, Keller said: “It was just a pleasure to create in this very, very private way. It was just the two of us for so long and it became this very personal girlfriend relationship.”

Keller’s experience in luxury fashion is extensive. She’s worked as artistic director for a handful of reputable fashion houses including Chloé, Pringle, and most recently Givenchy, before she left in 2020. Since her departure from the French juggernaut, Keller has worked a collaboration with Uniqlo, the Japanese brand known for their quality basics. Titled “Uniqlo: C,” the collection incorporates textured outerwear with a range of structures from oversized to boxy and fitted.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Getty Images)

The extravagant exchange of vows between Meghan and Prince Harry took place on 19 May 2018. The two said “I do” inside Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel enveloped by decadent white roses and masses of people waiting eagerly outside.

Later in May, Keller opened up about what the experience of working on this irrevocable piece was like for her. In conversation with reporters for Kensington Palace, she remarked: “It was an extraordinary moment.”

“It was an incredible thing to be part of, such a historic moment and, in fact, to have the opportunity to work with her.”

Both the bride and groom’s ceremony garb were displayed inside the castle for the brand new “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” 2022 exhibit. In tandem with the archive pieces, voice recordings from Meghan and Harry were featured in which they spoke about the process of bringing their visions to life.

Fashion designer Clare Waight Keller acknowledges the applause of the audience after the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show (Getty Images)

“I wanted a female designer, that was very important, I wanted a British designer because I wanted to embrace my new home in that way,” Meghan told Caroline de Guitaut, the exhibit curator. “I wanted [a dress] that felt reflective of the world in a way.”

For her, intimacy was everything. Knowing the guest list would include 600 people, with thousands more tuning in for the broadcast at home, Meghan felt the need to add a delicate, personal touch to the very public event.

“We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate,” she added.

Meghan’s off-the-shoulder form-fitting dress imposed a mod, 90s-inspired aesthetic. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s wedding gown incorporated intricate embellishments with a plunging neckline, a long train, and lace long sleeves. The Princess of Wales worked with the former creative director for Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton to design the very baroque look.