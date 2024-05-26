Prince William’s ‘double’ George delights royal fans with reactions to FA Cup Final

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince George has delighted royal fans with his reactions to the highly anticipated Emirates Cup final on Saturday.

The young prince watched alongside his father William as the stadium roared with excitement during the 2-1 match between winners Manchester United and runners-up Manchester City.

The 10-year-old was the spitting image of his father as the two wore matching navy suits and striped ties, as he stood with perfect composure amid the electric atmosphere of the final.

The father and son wore matching navy suits and striped ties ( John Walton/PA Wire )

The young prince often attends football games with Prince William ( AFP via Getty Images )

Prince George was in the stands at the Emirates Cup Final ( AFP via Getty Images )

Following the game, William handed the trophy to team captain Bruno Fernandes after the side’s 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

Both royals shook hands with both teams as they collected their runners-up and winners’ medals respectively.

George could be seen exchanging a few words with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the latter walked past, and also spoke briefly with Sir Alex following the full-time whistle.

William and George eye up the trophy ahead of presenting it to the winners ( The FA via Getty Images )

Erik ten Hag shakes hands with Prince George after winning the FA Cup ( REUTERS )

Prince William met the players ahead of kick-off ( PA Wire )

Royal fans were full of praise for George’s reactions and behaviour during the game.

One person wrote on X: “I was just so impressed with #PrinceGeorge today. For a child of only ten years old he is so mature, poised and discipline. #PrinceWilliam and his lovely wife deserve so much credit for raising a wonderful little boy.”

Another noted the way the young prince mirrored his father’s posture, as she said: “ Prince George and a smiling Prince William today at Wembley. The way they’re both standing the exact same way.”

One social media user spotted George’s big smile when he met Man City player Jack Grealish, as she posted: “Jack Grealish and his greatest fan — PRINCE GEORGE Look at his sweet smile!”

The Prince of Wales has been president of the Football Association since taking over the role from the Duke of York in 2006.

The prince’s appearance is likely to be one of only a handful made by the royal family in the coming weeks, after the monarchy postponed engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign” following the announcement of a surprise summer General Election.