Prince Harry arrives in UK without Meghan – and won’t meet King Charles

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry landed back on UK soil today ahead of a special Invictus Games event – but hopes for seeing King Charles were dashed.

The Duke of Sussex said he “hopes” to see his father “soon” after the King’s “full programme” meant a reunion was not possible during a UK trip to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Paralympic-style tournament for wounded veterans.

The pair last met after the King announced his cancer diagnosis in February and his son, who now lives with his family in California, rushed across from America to see him.

A spokesperson for the duke said: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Harry, 39, travelled solo leaving Meghan and their two children in LA.

According to reports, the prince will not be staying at Buckingham Palace. but at a London hotel. He lost Frogmore Cottage when he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to give wounded, injured and sick service people the opportunity to showcase their talents.

He is expected to give a speech tomorrow at a service in St Paul’s Cathedral in London, which a spokesperson has confirmed will not be attended by any members of his immediate family.

The Duchess of Sussex has not been in the country since 2022 when she attended the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral ( PA )

The event is one of a series planned in both the UK and overseas.

The prince is expected to spend three days in his home country before flying to Nigeria to continue the celebrations.

There, he will be joined by his wife who reportedly chose to skip the UK events. The Duchess of Sussex has not been in the country since 2022 when she attended the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The visit is Harry’s first time on British soil since February when he met with his father for a reported 45 minutes following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

There are no reports that Harry will be meeting with his brother Prince William or sister-in-law Kate Middleton on the trip.

Prince Harry was all smiles when celebrating the Invictus anniversary in London today ( Getty for The Invictus Games )

Harry appeared to be in good spirits when he was photographed today at Invictus-related events.

On the Nigerian leg of the celebrations, both Harry and Meghan are expected to give addresses about the games.

It is not known whether they will be accompanied by their children, Archie and Lilibet, but Meghan is expected to fly directly to Nigeria from California.

Harry wrote ahead of this week’s events: “It has been an honour to watch the Invictus Games Foundation grow over the years; what began as a vision to pay tribute to the courage and resilience of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans, has flourished into an international organisation built on hope, strength, and unity.”