The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have dismissed claims made in a “distressing” Vanity Fair article about their new lives in California.

The 8,000-word cover story made several contentious assertions about their marriage, relationships within the Montecito community, and wider commercial challenges. It explored their situation under the headline: “Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big business ambitions, 5 years after their royal exit.”

One claim, attributed to neighbours in Montecito, alleged that the couple had become “local villains” for attracting further attention to the town. This is despite Montecito already being home to numerous high-profile celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry.

The Vanity Fair article also included claims from an anonymous employee who worked with the Sussexes on their Spotify deal. The employee alleged that Harry and Meghan “didn’t do what celebrities do on podcasts, which is turn on the mic and talk. They wanted a big theme that would explain the world, but they had no ideas,” adding, “The thing you’re escaping is the reason you’re compelling.”

Sources close to the Sussexes told The Times that claims made in the article about the work environment fostered by the couple – titled “American Hustle,” – have been disputed by former employees and neighbours.

open image in gallery Actress Sharon Stone has praised the couple for their role in Montecito as part of the community ( Getty )

The piece quoted mixed accounts from those who had worked with Harry and Meghan. One described Meghan as “undermining,” while another called the duchess a “lovely, genuine person.”

Meghan premiered her podcast Archetypes on August 23, 2022. The series, aimed at empowering women by challenging gender stereotypes, drew significant attention upon release. However, in June 2023, Spotify and Archewell Audio issued a joint statement confirming they had mutually agreed to end their partnership.

open image in gallery In December, Prince Harry responded to the repeatedly made claims that he and Meghan were divorcing. ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, friend of the Sussexes, the actor Sharon Stone, has shared a contrasting perspective on Harry and Meghan’s role in the Montecito community.

Speaking to Hello! magazine last week, Stone said: “They’re a part of our community, they’ve become a giving, caring, participating part of our community. They’re not here to be like, ‘Would you like to kiss my butt?’”

Other claims in the Vanity Fair article included speculation that Meghan had been approached to write a “post-divorce” book. However, the piece also emphasised that the couple’s marriage remains strong, with sources asserting that “their love is real.”

open image in gallery Meghan premiered her podcast Archetypes, aimed at empowering women by breaking down gender stereotypes, on August 23, 2022. ( Archewell Audio/Spotify )

In December, Prince Harry addressed ongoing rumours about their alleged divorce. Speaking at the 2024 New York Times DealBook Summit, he said: “We’ve been divorced maybe 10, or 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what? It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been approached for a comment.