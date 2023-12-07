Prince Harry’s ‘harm’ fears behind closed-door court hearing

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry got a secret High Court hearing in his security cover battle amid fears the evidence in the case could expose him to harm.

Harry, 39, is challenging the government’s decision to scale back his police protection during visits to the UK, after the estranged royal resigned as a senior member and relocated to the US.

While most court cases are open to members of the British public and press, Harry’s latest legal battle was bound by a privacy order, a copy of which was obtained by The Independent.

The document said the “public disclosure of information regarding such matters as the level of threat assessments and those for whom such assessments have been carried out”.

It added if “specific protective security tactics” were heard in public it would – in the words of case judge Mr Justice Lane – “self-evidently be of interest to anyone wishing to harm a person within the scope of the security arrangements and would assist them to piece together previous practice with a view to anticipating present or future security provision”.

Harry’s latest hearing over his security arrangements in the UK started on Tuesday at London’s High Court.

Lawyers for the Duke of Sussex were seeking to prove he was “treated unfairly” when the Royalty and VIP Executive Committee ruled he no longer qualifies for the “same degree” of protection given to members of the British royal family.

Mr Justice Lane added in his privacy order, issued on Monday and titled Duke of Sussex v Secretary of State for the Home Department: “I have examined the parties’ respective skeleton arguments. It is apparent from these that the material that needs to be protected in the interests of justice is very tightly entangled with less sensitive details required for the court to properly determine the claim.

“This means that the bulk of the hearing must be in private.”

Opening statements in the case were heard in public on Tuesday, with lawyers for the duke arguing he “plainly” deserved full royal security cover when he’s in the UK.

Representing Harry, Shaheed Fatima QC argued her client should be given state-funded security in view of the “threats and risks he faces” due to his life-long “status, background and profile within the royal family”.

The barrister also told the High Court during Tuesday’s open hearing: “The claimant’s consistent position has been, and remains, that he should be given state security in light of the threats/risks he faces.”

The government has said Harry is treated in a “bespoke manner” when it comes to his security cover, with James Eadie KC telling the court that “the risk of a successful attack” had been considered while evaluating his case.