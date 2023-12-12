Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Louis is once again going viral for his usual antics.

On Monday 11 December, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ YouTube channel released a video of Kate and her three children, 10-year-old Prince George, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, and five-year-old Prince Louis volunteering at a baby bank, where Louis embraced his little brother energy.

The video showed the children and Kate sorting through toys at a baby bank in Maidenhead near their home in Berkshire. The video was shared in honour of Kate Middleton’s baby banks awareness campaign for the Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood.

Charlotte, George, and Louis each filed into the baby bank carrying boxes of childcare essentials, and Kate informed her children that they were “volunteers” for the day. “Here, there’s lots of people who give up their time and there are lots of volunteers who come and help out,” she told them. “As you’re the volunteers for this evening.”

At one point in the video, Louis was seen excitedly holding up a toy gorilla and saying, “this is a big guy” as the goal of inviting them along was for the children to pick out toys that other children close to their ages would enjoy playing with. “What we would like you to do is try and choose some presents for some children who are similar age to you guys, so think about what you would like to play with,” a staff worker said to the children.

During an amusing moment later on in the video, Kate and Charlotte were seen folding clothes into neat little piles while Louis threw more and more clothes on top of the pile without folding them at all.

Kate was also seen telling her eldest son how each of the Christmas gift bags they packed will be donated to children in need. “All these bags are donations then we then have to go sort them and put them in all the boxes,” she told George.

Despite the five-year-old’s antics, many viewers praised the couple’s children for their well-mannered behaviour during the outing. “Louis is becoming such a well mannered youngster, obviously from his brother and sister,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “It is so lovely to see Princess Catherine bringing her children to work and showing them what volunteering and charity is all about. She explains each step to them, they listen beautifully to the other volunteers, and even little Prince Louis wants to come back to help. That is raising the next generation in a positive way.”

This isn’t the first time Louis has pulled a funny stunt. Just last week, the youngest of Prince William and Princess Kate’s children attempted to blow out Princess Charlotte’s candle during a special Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Charlotte, who usually keeps both her brothers in line, couldn’t help but laugh at Louis.

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022, Prince Louis quickly became the star of the show again as he pulled faces at the crowd and giggled with his siblings. At one point, Louis started pulling faces at Kate, including sticking out his tongue and wiggling his fingers on his nose.