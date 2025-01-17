Why Prince William was ‘banned from movie rental store’ while studying at university

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William was banned from his a local rental video rental store near his university as he failed to pay multiple late fines, a shop assistant has claimed.

A former employee at the store near St Andrews University claimed the heir to the throne was a regular patron - but not always a good one.

Identified only as Zoe, the retail worker said that the Prince of Wales particularly favoured the 2002 comedy film ‘Boat Trip’, which he rented out repeatedly.

The prince however was eventually banned from the store after he repeatedly returned DVDs too late and his bodyguards failed to pay the fines.

open image in gallery William attended the University of St Andrews in Scotland as a History of Art student in 2001 before later switched his main subject to geography. ( Shutterstock )

She told The Sun: “We used to serve Prince William quite regularly in the video shop in St Andrews before everything went digital.

“His DVDs were always late and his bodyguards would never want to pay the fines.

“We would end up, because it was just part of it, we had to ban Prince William until he paid up, which he always did in the end. He’s very nice.”

open image in gallery Boat Trip follows two staight men accidentally boarding a gay cruise under the guise it was a singles’ cruise. ( Amazon UK )

Boat Trip, which Zoe says “is not very good”, follows two staight men accidentally boarding a gay cruise under the guise it was a singles’ cruise.

The movie’s artwork features a scantily clad Victoria Silvstedt, a Swedish actress, wearing a bikini and riding a banana.

William attended the University of St Andrews in Scotland as a History of Art student in 2001 before later switched his main subject to geography.

The young prince met his future wife, Kate Middleton, the same year he began university. He famously pursued after he saw her walk down a runway for a charity fashion show.