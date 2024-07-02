Support truly

Princess Anne has shared her “deep regret” at being forced to cancel a planned trip to Canada as the date for her potential return to duty remains unknown.

The Princess Royal, 73, was released from hospital on Friday afternoon following five nights under observation after she was reportedly kicked by a horse.

Buckingham Palace announced that she had sustained a concussion and minor injuries as a result of the incident, which was consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs.

It happened as Anne walked around her Gloucestershire estate on 23 June and emergency services, including a helicopter, were dispatched to the scene.

After she was taken to hospital, her engagements for last week were postponed and her trip to Canada, which was in commemoration of the First World War, was cancelled.

Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole claims that Anne, who is reported to be the hardest-working royal, chose not to be pictured as she was discharged from the Bristol hospital.

He said that recovering from a concussion is “no minor matter” – a view shared by brain and cognition expert Natalie Mackenzie, who told The Independent that the symptoms can last up to two weeks.

open image in gallery The princess is an experienced horsewoman and actually completed in the equestrian category of the 1976 Olympics. ( AP )

The brain and cognition expert added: “Concussions are always potentially dangerous in terms of long-term symptoms if they become more severe”.

Mr Cole said that, in his opinion, Anne will not be returning to work “for the foreseeable future”.

He said: “What is known is that the princess will not be returning to royal duties, which she is a very keen pursuer of such, for the foreseeable future.”

Anne’s first statement since the accident was read by the Canadian Governor General in Newfoundland as part of a repatriation ceremony for the remains of an unknown First World War soldier yesterday (1 July).

She said: “It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme.

“I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration.”

open image in gallery The Princess Royal has attended the most engagements of any royal this year – 250, to be exact. ( Getty Images )

According to reports, Anne’s upcoming engagements are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The princess’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, took the opportunity to thank the NHS hospital where she was treated after her discharge.

He wrote: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

Anne’s role in the monarchy has been of more importance than ever in recent months following the family’s collective health troubles, which also forced King Charles to take a temporary step back.

The Princess of Wales, who hopes to attend some engagements this summer, still remains off from full-time duty as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to The Independent this morning that there are no new updates on a potential date for Anne’s return.