Princess Anne has been released from the Bristol hospital where she spent five days recovering after being kicked by a horse.

The Princess Royal, 73, was injured on a walk on her Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday evening and admitted to Southmead Hospital that night.

Buckingham Palace later announced that she had been hospitalised after suffering a concussion and minor injuries from what is believed to be a horse kick.

Her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence announced that she had been discharged on Fridayand thanked staff at the hospital for their care.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,” he said.

According to reports, the princess, who is an experienced horsewoman, is unable to remember exactly what happened, but her injuries are consistent with the impact from a horse’s head or legs.

The incident forced Anne to postpone her upcoming engagements this week and miss the three-day state visit from the Japanese emperor and empress.

open image in gallery The princess was treated at an NHS hospital for five days after a speculated incident with a horse. ( AP )

Anne was also forced to cancel a trip to Canada this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the National War Memorial in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Announcing the princess’s hospitalisation on Monday (24 June), Buckingham Palace wrote in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.”

The incident comes after a report found that Princess Anne has attended the most engagements of any member of the royal family this year.

open image in gallery The princess is an experienced horsewoman and even competed in the 1976 Olympics equestrian category. ( Getty Images )

Anne has undertaken a total of 252 engagements this year while the Princess of Wales, who is battling cancer, has made one appearance at Trooping the Colour.

Brain and cognition expert Natalie Mackenzie told The Independent that the first 48 hours after a concussion are a crucial monitoring period, but that medics would have likely been even more vigilant with the princess.

“Generally, you would look to monitor symptoms for about 48 hours,” she said.

“Concussion symptoms should resolve within two weeks but not require a hospital stay. But of course, they’re going to be cautious with a royal.”

Equine behaviourist Chloe Campbell said that horses can kick when they “feel threatened, scared or are in pain.”

Potential warning signs to look out for are “pinned ears, tense facial muscles, swishing tails or shifting weight”., she explained.

She told PA News Agency: “This incident is an important reminder of the importance of understanding equine behaviour and ensuring the horse is in a suitable environment.”