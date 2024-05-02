Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday has been marked by the release of a picture showing the young royal smiling.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter has been pictured casually posing outside next to a clematis plant with pink petals, in the image taken by Kate.

Charlotte’s big day comes as the Wales family navigate Kate’s cancer treatment, with the princess away from official duties since the start of the year.

The photograph was posted on the royal couple’s official X account, with the words “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!” and a cake emoji.

It also said: “Thank you for all the kind messages today.”

The new photo comes weeks after a photo editing scandal rocked the family when the Palace released a manipulated photograph of Kate and her children to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Kate herself later apologised for the confusion it caused, admitting that she is an “amateur photographer”.

( The Prince and Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace/PA Wire )

Charlotte was last photographed in public on Christmas Day when she walked to church with her family on the Sandringham estate.

She and her siblings have recently been kept out of the public eye amid a tumultuous time for their family.

This began in January when their mother underwent planned abdominal surgery.

While it was believed at the time that Kate’s condition was non-cancerous, she later revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with the disease and was undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy.

This followed intense speculation about her whereabouts after she remained unseen since Christmas Day.

In a poignant video message, she said: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Princess Charlotte is currently third in line to the throne ( AP )

In her short life, Princess Charlotte has already become beloved by the British public and has been described as “the one in charge” by her mother.

Some of her notable moments include telling her younger brother Louis off for misbehaving and she even reminded her older sibling George to bow at the Queen’s funeral in 2022.