Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is taking after her with current hobby

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Middleton has revealed that she and her daughter Princess Charlotte have the same hobby.

On Thursday 30 November, the Princess of Wales attended the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall along with her husband Prince William and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden. While she was at the performance, Kate had time to speak with pianist Lang Lang, according to Hello! Magazine.

Lang revealed that the two of them talked about Charlotte also learning to play the piano. “We talked about Charlotte. Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte’s piano playing, I’m sure she’s good,” the pianist told the outlet. “Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte: ‘Hey, look, if you practice a lot you can be like him’.”

During the performance, Lang played piano alongside a 13-year-old girl named Lucy. The two first met when Lucy was on the British reality show called The Piano, where she won the show’s first season with Lang as one of the judges. Lang mentioned that Kate had asked him about how the two of them worked together.

“Her Royal Highness was asking me about how long we were practicing together, and how we discovered Lucy,” he told Hello! Magazine. “We were talking about how we found her in Leeds Train Station, and how everything happened magically and how I’m so happy to play with her.”

William and Kate also had the opportunity to hear Lucy play when she played piano at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle held during King Charles’ crowning weekend in May.

At the Coronation Concert, the entire family seemed to be appreciating the music with Charlotte and her older brother Prince George seen dancing in the front row.

Although what makes Charlotte’s piano hobby so special is that her mother is also a piano player. While attending school as a child, Kate was known for pursuing an interest in music through her involvement in piano, flute, and choir. Her former piano teacher spoke with the Evening Standard back in 2012 about what it was like to teach the Princess of Wales, specifically aged 10 or 11 up until age 13.

“She was absolutely lovely, a really delightful person to teach the piano," Daniel Nicholls told the outlet at the time. “I don’t think anyone would say she was going to be a concert pianist, but she was good at it, she always did everything she was told.”

Years later, Kate ended up turning back to piano during the lockdown portion of the Covid-19 pandemic as a creative outlet.

And Charlotte isn’t the only member to dive into a hobby. Last month, it was revealed that George had just started to play sports at school. “[Prince William] was telling me how George has been doing triathlon at school,” former British triathlon competitor Non Stanford said, according to PA. “There is also a gentleman who now works for William, who has done a bit of triathlon and has been giving George advice about putting talcum powder in his shoes. George has been sharing his talc with his classmates, and they are all excited about these tips.”