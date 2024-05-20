Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The stepfather of Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark has gone missing in California, authorities have said.

Concerns are now growing for Attilio Brillembourg, 53, from New York, after he was last seen in a luxury Malibu neighbourhood – specifically the 6000 block of Murphy Way – in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The area, near Escondido Falls, is reported to be a particularly rural one without streetlights and full of steep hillsides.

Brillembourg was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers but no shoes. He is said to be 5’10” in height with grey hair and green eyes and weighs around 165lbs with a “tattoo on his upper thigh”.

The LA Police Department officially declared Brillembourg a missing person yesterday (19 May) and said “there is concern for Mr. Brillembourg’s well-being”.

Brillembourg is notably the stepfather of Princess Tatiana, 43.

Attilio Brillembourg was last seen on Saturday morning ( Getty )

While the Greek monarchy was officially abolished in 1973, its members remain prominent society figures.

Despite announcing her separation from Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark last month, Princess Tatiana will retain her royal title.

Prince Nikolaos is the son of Constantine II of Greece and Anne-Marie of Denmark.

Announcing their separation on the Greek royal family’s website, the couple said: “Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage.

“Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

“The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship.”

Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Princess Tatiana Blatnik leave after getting married at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos in 2010 in Spetses, Greece. ( Chris Jackson/Getty Images )

No information has been reported about the circumstances surrounding Brillembourg’s disappearance, but authorities did confirm that he no longer has links to the Greek and Danish royal families.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Princess Tatiana for comment.