Camilla has proven herself to be the queen of arts by hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace for the best of the UK’s creative arts industry.

The star-studded event was attended by around 4,000 guests from the worlds of film, theatre and the performing arts. Notable guests at Wednesday’s event included artist Tracy Emin, comedian Lenny Henry, model Kate Moss and film director Ridley Scott.

Charles, wearing a grey suit and pink waistcoat and top hat, smiled to the gathered crowd as he entered the garden from the palace.

Camilla wore a pale pink fringed coat dress by Anna Valentine with a co-ordinating Philip Treacy hat, and accessorised her outfit with the late Queen’s pink diamond flower brooch.

The King and Queen arrive at the garden party with a touch of pink ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

The event attracted people from across the creative industries ( via REUTERS )

The royal couple stood at the top of the garden steps to observe the national anthem before the crowd applauded.

Charles and Camilla then greeted groups of attendees separately.

Dame Arlene Phillips chats with the Queen in the spring sunshine ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Maya Jama and Campbell Addy speaking to the King about whether he watches Love Island ( Getty Images )

Sir Ridley, who has directed Hollywood blockbusters including Gladiator and Alien, said he was “incredibly honoured” to have been invited.

When asked if Charles was a fan of his films, he said: “No idea. But they’ve to watch something at night don’t they?”

Sir Ridley was made a Knight Grand Cross by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle last week.

DJ Roman Kemp was among the musical guests ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Documentary maker Louis Theroux said he thought his invite was a mistake ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Artist Tracey Emin said the Queen in particular had remembered both her and her work.

She said: “It was lovely. Both the King and Queen recognise the creative arts and that was what was today was for.”

British Vogue's Global Creative and Cultural Advisor Edward Enninful (R) shakes hands with the King ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Artist Tracy Emin said the event was ‘lovely’ ( Getty Images )

The King has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February but has returned to public duties including conducting his first investiture ceremony for five months at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The event comes just a week after a similar garden party was held at Buckingham Palace, also for members of the creative industries.